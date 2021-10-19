Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.79. Yalla Group shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 2,358 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YALA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $983.04 million and a P/E ratio of -42.75.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at $2,223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 115,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.