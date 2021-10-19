Yap Stone (YAP) One Day Volume Tops $4,096.00

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Yap Stone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yap Stone has a market capitalization of $304,617.53 and $4,096.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yap Stone has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00041785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00197080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Yap Stone Profile

Yap Stone (YAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Yap Stone is medium.com/@yapstonecity . The official website for Yap Stone is www.yapstone.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

