yAxis Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, yAxis has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for $3.91 or 0.00006284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $173,078.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,188.49 or 1.00040302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.58 or 0.06046289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022370 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.