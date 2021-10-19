Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Hits $4.42 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $28,146.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00222315 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00109111 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00121265 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002405 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,695,475 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

