Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $393.50

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 393.50 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 392 ($5.12), with a volume of 766583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($5.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £603.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 280.51.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.