Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading Up 17.7% This Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $98,196.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00064316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00067955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,302.38 or 1.00020930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.99 or 0.05987014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

