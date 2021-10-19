YGGDRASH 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,507.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00189524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00088332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

