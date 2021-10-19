YIELD App Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.91 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $61.92 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00194167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00089426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 127,468,701 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

