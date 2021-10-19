Yield Guild Games (YGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34.75 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00009365 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $408.54 million and approximately $34.75 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00064242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00098019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,202.98 or 1.00060130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.19 or 0.06008299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002515 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,990,857 coins.

