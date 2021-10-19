YouGov (LON:YOU) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YOU. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

YouGov stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,300 ($16.98). 496,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,342. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,303.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.16.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

