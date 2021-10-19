YouGov (LON:YOU) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LON:YOU traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,300 ($16.98). The company had a trading volume of 496,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 180.56. YouGov has a 52-week low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,303.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,191.16.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

