Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,549.79

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,549.79 ($20.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,497.20 ($19.56). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,520 ($19.86), with a volume of 27,206 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £888.85 million and a P/E ratio of -22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,564.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,549.79.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total value of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

