Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $918.75

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 918.75 ($12.00) and traded as low as GBX 820.96 ($10.73). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 820.96 ($10.73), with a volume of 13,787 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 918.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 893.93. The firm has a market cap of £197.62 million and a P/E ratio of -12.04.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

