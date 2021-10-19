Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.90% of Yucaipa Acquisition worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 699,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,273,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition by 89.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 192,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition by 23.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,395 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yucaipa Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

