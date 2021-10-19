Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.54. American Water Works posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.13. 9,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

