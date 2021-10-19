Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. CareDx reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 62,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,982,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 494,554 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after buying an additional 430,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares during the period.

CDNA opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. CareDx has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.33 and a beta of 0.61.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

