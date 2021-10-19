Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,238,000 after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.77. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

