Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Flexion Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $468.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after buying an additional 1,254,496 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 111,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 179,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.