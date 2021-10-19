Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post $1.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.30. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stepan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.65. 87,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

