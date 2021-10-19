Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $417.57. The stock had a trading volume of 376,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,169. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

