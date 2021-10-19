Zacks: Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post sales of $2.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.84 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The business’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $126,237. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.