Zacks: Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post sales of $2.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $18.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.84 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The business’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $126,237. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

