Zacks: Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.21. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

BBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $604.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

