Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.13. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 683,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 205,501 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.