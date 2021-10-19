Zacks: Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. Franco-Nevada reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.0% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

