Zacks: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report sales of $85.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $31.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $340.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $342.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $366.94 million, with estimates ranging from $365.25 million to $368.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

GSBD stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

