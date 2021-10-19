Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce $793.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $785.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $802.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $721.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX opened at $638.29 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $416.48 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $658.50 and a 200-day moving average of $613.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

