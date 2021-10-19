Zacks: Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $444.72 Million

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post sales of $444.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.20 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $198.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $200.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

