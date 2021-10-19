Zacks: Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,243,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OUT opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.92. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.