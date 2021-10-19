Zacks: Analysts Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

RESN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

RESN opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Resonant by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 253,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Resonant by 280.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

