Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.38. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $34,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

