Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,847. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

