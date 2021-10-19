Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

Shares of CDZI opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Cadiz has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $284.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of -0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

