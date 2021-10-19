Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Criteo reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

CRTO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. 295,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,130. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at about $15,952,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,737,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

