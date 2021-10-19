Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($2.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.72) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16,709.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 906,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after purchasing an additional 901,161 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

