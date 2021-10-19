Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce earnings of $4.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.12 and the highest is $4.16. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $13.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

LEN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. 1,825,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,967. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Lennar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

