Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $965.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2,440.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

