Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to post sales of $23.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.08 million to $24.60 million. Quanterix reported sales of $31.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $99.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $124.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $836,540 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Quanterix by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 145.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Quanterix by 122,728.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $36,690,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

