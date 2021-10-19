Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report $171.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Standex International posted sales of $151.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $696.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 447.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Standex International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Standex International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Standex International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. Standex International has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

