Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report $171.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Standex International posted sales of $151.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $696.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 447.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Standex International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Standex International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Standex International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. Standex International has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.