Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $73.87. 197,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,010. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

