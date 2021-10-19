Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

