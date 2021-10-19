Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report $314.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $317.47 million. Wix.com reported sales of $254.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $194.01 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $171.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

