Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 579,787 shares of company stock worth $151,807,535. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $201.62 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.09 and a 200 day moving average of $245.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,514.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

