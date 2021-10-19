Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce $32.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.29 billion and the highest is $33.01 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $22.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $140.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.38 billion to $144.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $169.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.24 billion to $184.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

