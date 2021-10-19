Zacks: Brokerages Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post sales of $110.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.19 million to $111.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $479.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.12 million to $488.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $519.92 million, with estimates ranging from $517.33 million to $522.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCMG stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

