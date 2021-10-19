Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.05). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greenlane by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Greenlane by 582.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 3,762.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 613,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 71,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,418. Greenlane has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

