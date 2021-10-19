Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $7.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.35 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $27.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 387,233 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $8,737,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

