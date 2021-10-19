Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post sales of $48.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the lowest is $47.01 million. Phreesia posted sales of $38.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $197.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.23 million to $198.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $240.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $244.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 43.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.