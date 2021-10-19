Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.45. The stock had a trading volume of 359,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,836. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $94.77 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

