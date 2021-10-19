Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Trevena posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRVN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,265 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 492,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,357. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

