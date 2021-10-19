Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 309,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,811. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

